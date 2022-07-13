JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Price Target to GBX 3,370

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,655 ($43.47) to GBX 3,370 ($40.08) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CKNHF remained flat at $$33.98 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 570. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24.

Clarkson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

