JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Price Target to GBX 3,370

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,655 ($43.47) to GBX 3,370 ($40.08) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CKNHF remained flat at $$33.98 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 570. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24.
Clarkson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarkson (CKNHF)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.