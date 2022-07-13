JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $188.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.06.

NYSE:BA opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average of $173.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

