JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Down 82.8% in June

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JSR in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPY traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. 1,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00. JSR has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

