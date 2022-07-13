Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Gap Down to $28.37

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.37, but opened at $27.19. Juniper Networks shares last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 43,285 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

