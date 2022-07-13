Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $420.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.13. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

