Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 21,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $13,039,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 278,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,581,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.76.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.