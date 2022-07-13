Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

NASDAQ HON opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.25. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.96 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.