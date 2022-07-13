Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,840 shares of company stock worth $17,999,457. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Citigroup dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

NYSE:EW opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

