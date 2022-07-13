Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 35.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $72,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 163.7% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $203.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.37.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.69.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

