Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 2.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Altria Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

