Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,240 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average is $92.25. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

