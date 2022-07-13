Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $227.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

