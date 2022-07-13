Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 7,152 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.54.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $530.93 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

