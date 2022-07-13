Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Trading Down 9%

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Rating) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.

About Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF)

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

