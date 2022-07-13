Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,018 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $81,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

