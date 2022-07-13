Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.20% of Ameriprise Financial worth $66,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $253.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

AMP stock opened at $231.65 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.83 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

