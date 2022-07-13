Keybank National Association OH Has $114.97 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,121,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,471 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.35% of iShares Gold Trust worth $114,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

