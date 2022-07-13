Keybank National Association OH Has $129.86 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,610,724 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,957 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $129,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

