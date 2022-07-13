Keybank National Association OH Has $55.15 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,177,890 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 213,627 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

