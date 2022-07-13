Keybank National Association OH Sells 325,359 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,384,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,359 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for 5.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 6.29% of Kellogg worth $1,379,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $61,666,335. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

