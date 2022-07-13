Keybank National Association OH Sells 46,804 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,804 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $206,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.79.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $319.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.