Keybank National Association OH Sells 570 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.08% of Danaher worth $173,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE DHR opened at $250.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.48.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
