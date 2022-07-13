Keybank National Association OH Sells 570 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.08% of Danaher worth $173,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.57.

NYSE DHR opened at $250.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

