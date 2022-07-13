KeyCorp Comments on The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenbrier Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Greenbrier Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GBX. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

GBX stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $931.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 386,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,894,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

