KeyCorp Increases T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $161.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TMUS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.83.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $134.44 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.21. The firm has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 21,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.