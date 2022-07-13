Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Buys 3,723 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for approximately 2.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,467,000 after acquiring an additional 581,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after purchasing an additional 544,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,594,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,069 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K stock opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $61,666,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

