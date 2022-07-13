Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $522,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 225,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,360,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $101.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

