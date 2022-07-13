Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises about 2.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 327,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 109,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($44.96) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($49.95) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($42.82) to GBX 3,800 ($45.20) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,066.67.

NYSE:BTI opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

