Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 895 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,752,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 634,536 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $102.59.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

