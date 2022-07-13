Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Shares Down 0.6%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.36 and last traded at C$5.38. 37,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 202,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.41.

GUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of C$619.10 million and a P/E ratio of -97.64.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Samira Sakhia bought 19,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$99,998.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,954 shares in the company, valued at C$817,023.56. Also, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,705,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,219,673.61. Insiders bought a total of 76,760 shares of company stock valued at $396,639 in the last three months.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

