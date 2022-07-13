Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target Cut to €162.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €182.00 ($182.00) to €162.00 ($162.00) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($190.00) to €185.00 ($185.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($166.00) to €155.00 ($155.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($205.00) to €180.00 ($180.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($189.00) to €188.00 ($188.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.91. 51,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $56.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

