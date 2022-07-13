Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.33

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $77.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

