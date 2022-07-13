Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 3.0% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lam Research by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,952,000 after purchasing an additional 256,219 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $154,617,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $405.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

