Lamden Achieves Market Cap of $2.60 Million (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $45,221.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars.

