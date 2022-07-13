Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 827.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 795 ($9.46).

LAND has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Land Securities Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($11.30) to GBX 675 ($8.03) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($9.87) to GBX 780 ($9.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.70) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LON LAND opened at GBX 662.40 ($7.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 724.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 756.68. The firm has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.15. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 642 ($7.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 822.40 ($9.78).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 8.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.