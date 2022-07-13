Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 55,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,138,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,908,000 after acquiring an additional 29,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.79.

MA stock opened at $322.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.57. The company has a market cap of $314.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

