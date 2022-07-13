Landmark Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,371 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $26.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53.

