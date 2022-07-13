Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $98,000 in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

