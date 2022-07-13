Landmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day moving average is $159.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.