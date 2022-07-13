Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $111,000 Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 387,818 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 587.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,530,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,061,000 after buying an additional 1,307,595 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,639,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 434,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 428,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GTO stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $57.77.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.