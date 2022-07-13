Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.82. 6,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 23,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantern Pharma ( NASDAQ:LTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 384,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 47,803 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 52.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.