Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $229,084.02 and approximately $84,656.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00100639 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00171643 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

