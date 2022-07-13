Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Raymond James

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
LPTX opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.64. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.17.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M28 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 166.4% during the first quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 2,664,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 1,664,400 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,815,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,649,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 154,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 137,159 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.
