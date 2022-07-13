Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Raymond James

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

LPTX opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.64. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.17.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,705.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M28 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 166.4% during the first quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 2,664,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 1,664,400 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,815,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,649,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 154,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 137,159 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

