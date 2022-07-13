Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Update

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMPMF remained flat at $$0.38 during trading on Wednesday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

