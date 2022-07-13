Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Shares of LEN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.80. 3,488,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,727. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

