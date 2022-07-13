Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) PT Lowered to $20.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LBRT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.07.

Shares of LBRT opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.37. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,115 shares in the company, valued at $64,791,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

