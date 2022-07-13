LifePro Asset Management Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

LifePro Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,785 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,073,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.2% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 87,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 46,184 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.4% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 97,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 76,263 shares during the last quarter.

SHY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,978. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

