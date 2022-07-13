LifePro Asset Management Purchases 6,925 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 2.8% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.30.

Snowflake stock traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.66. The stock had a trading volume of 119,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,839. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.90. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

