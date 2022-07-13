LifePro Asset Management Sells 3,637 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LifePro Asset Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after acquiring an additional 72,815 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,552. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

