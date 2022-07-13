LiquidApps 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,849.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $452,439.60 and approximately $1,849.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000476 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00079743 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars.

