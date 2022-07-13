Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Up 7.3%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.94. 7,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 223,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LQDT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $600.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $68.28 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 250,654 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $3,866,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,914,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,249,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

